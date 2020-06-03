CRAVENS, Catherine Roane "Cathie"October 20, 1949 - May 14, 2020Cathie died in her home in Tucson of complications from COVID-19. She was born in Kansas City, MO, and graduated from Southwest HS. She received a BA in PolySci and a Master's in Govt at UA, and was active in Tucson politics. She lived in Fraser, CO, for a few years, where she pursued her love of skiing. Later she served as a Pima Co. Probation Officer, and retired after 19 years. Cathie will always be remembered for her sense of humor and indomitable spirit. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.