Catherine Roane "Cathie" Cravens
1949 - 2020
CRAVENS, Catherine Roane "Cathie"

October 20, 1949 - May 14, 2020

Cathie died in her home in Tucson of complications from COVID-19. She was born in Kansas City, MO, and graduated from Southwest HS. She received a BA in PolySci and a Master's in Govt at UA, and was active in Tucson politics. She lived in Fraser, CO, for a few years, where she pursued her love of skiing. Later she served as a Pima Co. Probation Officer, and retired after 19 years. Cathie will always be remembered for her sense of humor and indomitable spirit. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Angel Valley Funeral Home & Old Pueblo Crematory
2545 N. Tucson Blvd.
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 327-6341
