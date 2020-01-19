KALAL, Catherine W. "Kay"



died peacefully in her Tucson home on January 13, 2020 at the age of 97. For more than 70 years she was the loving wife of Jim, who adored and predeceased her. Moving around the country for her husband's career, Kay was the focal point of her family, a devoted mother to Dianne and David, and a revered aunt. Kay and Jim lived in Tucson for 35 years, where she developed strong friendships through her community, church and as a long-time docent at the Tucson Museum of Art. She is survived by her son, David Kalal (Nancy) and grandson, Peter Kalal (Lauren). Donations in her memory will be appreciated at the Dianne Kalal Scholarship Endowment for Disabled Students, University of Arizona Foundation, 1111 N. Cherry Avenue, P.O. Box 210109, Tucson, AZ 85721-0109. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







