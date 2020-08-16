MCKESSON, Cedric CorneliusDecember 15, 1956 - July 19, 202063, born in Tucson, Arizona on December 15, 1956 to Wilbur A. and Georgia M. (Goines) McKesson. Passed away peacefully in Tucson on July 19, 2020. Cedric loved serving the Lord and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was devoted to helping the poor and faithfully assisted those in need, particularly the homeless. He co-founded Living Miracles Church of God in 2005 where he served for 14 years as Pastor. Retired in 2019 due to illness. Predeceased by his mother and father and his brother, Wilbur Jr. Survived by his loving wife, Gwyn; his sister, Rose Marie; a stepson, two nephews, a niece, a great-niece, a goddaughter and a host of cousins, in-laws and friends. Due to COVID-19, public services will not be held. A virtual Celebration of Life is planned. In Cedric's honor, send your donations to an organization that serves the homeless. Arrangements by OASIS FUNERAL AND CREMATION.