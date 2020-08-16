1/1
Cedric Cornelius Mckesson
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cedric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCKESSON, Cedric Cornelius

December 15, 1956 - July 19, 2020

63, born in Tucson, Arizona on December 15, 1956 to Wilbur A. and Georgia M. (Goines) McKesson. Passed away peacefully in Tucson on July 19, 2020. Cedric loved serving the Lord and preaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He was devoted to helping the poor and faithfully assisted those in need, particularly the homeless. He co-founded Living Miracles Church of God in 2005 where he served for 14 years as Pastor. Retired in 2019 due to illness. Predeceased by his mother and father and his brother, Wilbur Jr. Survived by his loving wife, Gwyn; his sister, Rose Marie; a stepson, two nephews, a niece, a great-niece, a goddaughter and a host of cousins, in-laws and friends. Due to COVID-19, public services will not be held. A virtual Celebration of Life is planned. In Cedric's honor, send your donations to an organization that serves the homeless. Arrangements by OASIS FUNERAL AND CREMATION.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oasis Cremation & Funeral Care
1687 W Prince Rd #101
Tucson, AZ 85705
(520) 347-4443
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved