WALKER, Celestine (Sarnocinski) Celeste (Sally) Walker age 88, passed peacefully into the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on February 27, 2019, at Peppi's House, comforted by family, friends and dog, Lucy. Sally was born to Frank and Sophie Kulick, December 1, 1930, in Detroit, MI. Her love of music led her to learning piano, singing for family and performing recitals with sister, Geraldine (Geri) Quarella (deceased). She taught her children to play piano and to enjoy the "beat" of all genres of music. Accounting Accreditation at Detroit College helped Celeste excel in real estate and state employment services. She welcomed the use of computers, cell phones and other technology, thus being totally independent and sharp minded until her passing. Sally met the love of her life, Richard Sarnocinski (deceased 1986). They married May 29, 1950. They enjoyed 36 years together, moving to Tucson in 1970 due to Richard's asthma. Her accomplishments include performing as organist/pianist/choralist for Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Tombstone, AZ. Celeste married the second love of her life, Thomas Walker (deceased 2007) and enjoyed 19 years together, splitting their time between Tucson and Tombstone. Mom believed her greatest accomplishment was her family. Walking, birthing, and raising five children was miraculous after an auto accident at age 11 that took her mother's life, left her in a coma with doctors telling her she would never walk or have children. Mom is survived by brother, Richard Kulick (Teresa) of Pontiac, MI; sister-in-law, Rita Redmond, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MI; children, Richard Jr (Rochelle) Raymond (deceased 2015), Robert of Mesa, AZ, Judith(Paul) Kennedy of Glendale, AZ and Jean(Roger) Graham; 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson, Jace Strawderman; and don't forget Lucy, her constant companion. Mom was a phenomenal woman, admired and loved by all who were blessed to know her. Her kindness, love and generosity will be missed forever in our hearts and she will live in our memories for eternity. Celeste donated her aching body to science and requested a simple Mass at St. Francis De Sales for her family. Your prayers for Sally and her family are humbly accepted. Arrangements by ANATOMY GIFTS REGISTRY.





