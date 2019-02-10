Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ceva Ann (Tucker) CIRULI. View Sign

CIRULI, Ceva Ann (Tucker) 7/29/1944 - 2/1/2019 On Friday, February 1, our loving mother, Nana and friend, Ceva Ciruli closed her eyes in eternal peace after a long battle with cancer. Born Ceva Ann Tucker in Santa Ana, CA to loving parents, Samuel and Ceva Tucker, Ceva and family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Camelback High School. Ceva pursued her education at the University of Arizona and became a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority where she made life-long friendships. In 1966, Ceva married Charles "Chuck" Ciruli Jr. and by 1967 the young couple relocated to Nogales to jump-start a growing business and begin a family. Sons Charles and Christopher arrived a few years later, filling her heart and time as she created a loving home for her children to thrive. Ceva grew deep roots in Southern Arizona. She led her life modeling a spirit of friendship, both with those around her and in the community. Ceva spent time volunteering as an EMT with the Tubac Fire Department in the late seventies, and in more recent years enjoyed her membership in Santa Cruz County Cowbelles and the Old Mothers Club. Few people are blessed with a natural affinity to connect with others as Ceva did. Those who had the privilege of knowing Ceva, or Nana Ceva, will say she had a way of making everyone feel special. She will be forever remembered as someone who gave warmth and joy in abundance and always put others' needs above her own. Ceva had a beautiful and radiant smile, and a carefree laugh that quickly put you at ease. She enjoyed spending countless hours deep in conversation with her longtime friends and had a penchant for statement jewelry and bold fashion accessories. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren with a unique dedication to supporting all of their varied interests. Ceva was their number-one cheerleader at sporting events, where she made it a point to show spirit with matching colors and accessories. Ceva is survived by her children, Chuck and wife Kimber and Chris and wife Julie; her loving grandchildren Siena, Sammy, Frankie, Parker and Ivy; her brother, Richard Tucker; nephew, Scott Tucker and nieces, Tracey Tucker Aslin and Morgan Tucker; her aunt, Shirley and the Layton family and former husband, Chuck Ciruli. She is preceded in death and welcomed in heaven by her parents, Samuel and Ceva Tucker and her uncle, Bud Layton. A memorial service was held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, AZ, followed by a private family farewell at Greenwood Memorial in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County. The family would also like to thank friends and family for their outpouring of support, with special thanks to Dr. Donald Brooks and his staff for their kind and unwavering dedication. Mom, Nana, friend . . . you remain in our hearts until we meet again. My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life - Psalm 119:50





CIRULI, Ceva Ann (Tucker) 7/29/1944 - 2/1/2019 On Friday, February 1, our loving mother, Nana and friend, Ceva Ciruli closed her eyes in eternal peace after a long battle with cancer. Born Ceva Ann Tucker in Santa Ana, CA to loving parents, Samuel and Ceva Tucker, Ceva and family relocated to Phoenix, Arizona where she graduated from Camelback High School. Ceva pursued her education at the University of Arizona and became a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority where she made life-long friendships. In 1966, Ceva married Charles "Chuck" Ciruli Jr. and by 1967 the young couple relocated to Nogales to jump-start a growing business and begin a family. Sons Charles and Christopher arrived a few years later, filling her heart and time as she created a loving home for her children to thrive. Ceva grew deep roots in Southern Arizona. She led her life modeling a spirit of friendship, both with those around her and in the community. Ceva spent time volunteering as an EMT with the Tubac Fire Department in the late seventies, and in more recent years enjoyed her membership in Santa Cruz County Cowbelles and the Old Mothers Club. Few people are blessed with a natural affinity to connect with others as Ceva did. Those who had the privilege of knowing Ceva, or Nana Ceva, will say she had a way of making everyone feel special. She will be forever remembered as someone who gave warmth and joy in abundance and always put others' needs above her own. Ceva had a beautiful and radiant smile, and a carefree laugh that quickly put you at ease. She enjoyed spending countless hours deep in conversation with her longtime friends and had a penchant for statement jewelry and bold fashion accessories. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren with a unique dedication to supporting all of their varied interests. Ceva was their number-one cheerleader at sporting events, where she made it a point to show spirit with matching colors and accessories. Ceva is survived by her children, Chuck and wife Kimber and Chris and wife Julie; her loving grandchildren Siena, Sammy, Frankie, Parker and Ivy; her brother, Richard Tucker; nephew, Scott Tucker and nieces, Tracey Tucker Aslin and Morgan Tucker; her aunt, Shirley and the Layton family and former husband, Chuck Ciruli. She is preceded in death and welcomed in heaven by her parents, Samuel and Ceva Tucker and her uncle, Bud Layton. A memorial service was held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley, AZ, followed by a private family farewell at Greenwood Memorial in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County. The family would also like to thank friends and family for their outpouring of support, with special thanks to Dr. Donald Brooks and his staff for their kind and unwavering dedication. Mom, Nana, friend . . . you remain in our hearts until we meet again. My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life - Psalm 119:50 Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close