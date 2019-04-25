Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
1050 North Dodge Boulevard
Tucson, AZ 85716
(520) 326-4343
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene OWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene OWEN

Obituary Condolences

Charlene OWEN Obituary
OWEN, Charlene 93, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband, William Eugene Northcutt; husband, Paul V. Owen; daughter, Christine Krok; grandson, Jeffrey Owen; six sisters and three brothers. Charlene is survived by her son, Eugene Owen; daughter, Pauline Lanum; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Charlene was beloved by her family and community. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church until its closing. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ. The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Elmcroft Assisted Living and the staff of TMC Hospice for her care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gospel Rescue Mission or the Tucson Community Food Bank. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adair Funeral Homes - Dodge Chapel
Download Now