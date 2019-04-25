|
|
OWEN, Charlene 93, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her parents; husband, William Eugene Northcutt; husband, Paul V. Owen; daughter, Christine Krok; grandson, Jeffrey Owen; six sisters and three brothers. Charlene is survived by her son, Eugene Owen; daughter, Pauline Lanum; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Charlene was beloved by her family and community. She was a member of Broadway Christian Church until its closing. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Avenue, Tucson, AZ. The family wishes to thank the wonderful people at Elmcroft Assisted Living and the staff of TMC Hospice for her care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gospel Rescue Mission or the Tucson Community Food Bank. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 25, 2019