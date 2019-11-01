Forever In Our Hearts
ANDRADE, Charles A.
12/18/56 -10/15/19
Your beautiful spirit touched so many lives. People admired your generosity, boundless energy, integrity and, most of all, your humor and love of family.
You left us too soon, precious Charlie. Today, and always, we honor your life and memory. Our newest Angel, rejoice with the Lord.
Your loving family:
Mama Gloria, Diane, Rick, Wendy and devoted wife, Maria, Briana, Celina and Tony
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019