Charles A. "Gee" Schach Jr.
1960 - 2020
SCHACH, Charles A. Jr. "Gee"

8/4/1960 - 9/12/2020

60, of Tucson, went to be with the Lord, alongside his father, Charles; mom, Tillie and the woman he loved, Christina "Curly". Survived by his children, Charles III "Tako" (Roschell), Valerie (Alex), Martin, Samantha (Jorge), Mona and Ramon "Chulo"; 22 grandchildren, siblings, Theresa and Jerry. Though our hearts are broken, we know we'll see you again one day. Forever loving and missing you dad, tata, brother! Funeral Services will be held at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. God Bless.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
Funeral services provided by
Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson
204 S. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701-1911
520-622-7429
