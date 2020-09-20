SCHACH, Charles A. Jr. "Gee"



8/4/1960 - 9/12/2020



60, of Tucson, went to be with the Lord, alongside his father, Charles; mom, Tillie and the woman he loved, Christina "Curly". Survived by his children, Charles III "Tako" (Roschell), Valerie (Alex), Martin, Samantha (Jorge), Mona and Ramon "Chulo"; 22 grandchildren, siblings, Theresa and Jerry. Though our hearts are broken, we know we'll see you again one day. Forever loving and missing you dad, tata, brother! Funeral Services will be held at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. God Bless.









