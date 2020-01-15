HOWELL, Charles Anderson
passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. Chuck was proud to have served in The U.S. Army and achieved the rank of Specialist 4th Class. He was born in Farmington, MO, on August 28, 1950. Chuck is survived by Laura, his wife of 49 years; his daughter, Suzan; sons-in-law, Matt and Warner; brother, Michael and grandchildren, Taylor (Madisen), Breanna, Zoe and Charles. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sally; his parents, Jean and Bob and his brother, Robert. Chuck loved old westerns, The Hallmark Channel, and coaching softball. He enjoyed camping and fishing and made friends wherever he went. Although colorblind, purple was his favorite color, feel free to join us in wearing something purple. Services will be held at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church on Saturday, January 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Preceded by a Rosary at 9:00 a.m. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Jan. 15, 2020