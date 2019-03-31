Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles (Chuck) BERRIGAN. View Sign

BERRIGAN, Charles (Chuck) 77, passed away March 22, 2019 in Tucson, AZ following a short illness. He was born in Escanaba, MI on August 20, 1941 to Jack and Edith (L'Heureux) Berrigan. He graduated from Escanaba Senior High and attended Michigan Tech. Chuck served in the US Army. He had two children prior to marrying Janice Micksch on June 15, 1985 in Green Bay, WI. Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He loved downhill skiing, fishing, motor cycling, and riding his UTV. He was a shooting enthusiast participating in sporting clays and cowboy shooting. He was a member of the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS); his shooting alias was "Dusty" Trailrider. He was known for his, big personality, great sense of humor and contagious laugh. Chuck is survived by his loving wife Jan Berrigan of Sobieski, WI. His children, Corie Berrigan of Minneapolis, MN and Tony Berrigan of Anchorage, AK. Sisters, Pat Breitenstein of Noblesville, IN and Jan Mikosky of Escanaba, MI, and brother, John (Diana) Berrigan of St. Paul, MN. Sister-in-law, Mary (Chris) Hughes of Middleton, WI; brother in law Wayne (Ginger) Micksch of Green Bay, WI., brother in-law-Michael, (Jayne) Micksch of Green Bay, WI., and numerous Nieces and Nephews. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to SASS Scholarship Foundation in Chucks' name. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.





2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd

Oro Valley , AZ 85755

