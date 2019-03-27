Arizona Daily Star Obituaries
Charles Briggs ACKERT Obituary
ACKERT, Charles Briggs died March 22, 2019. He was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1930 and moved to Tucson in 1942 with his parents, Charles Pierce Ackert and Willa Rufine Briggs Ackert. He graduated from Amphi High School in 1949; served in the US Navy from 1951-54; and later received a B.A. in History/Spanish and an M.A. in Asian Studies, both from the University of Arizona. Briggs and his surviving spouse Patricia hitchhiked and taught around the world for 4½ years, teaching in Peru, New Guinea, Saudi Arabia, and Togo, as well as touring several months in Europe. Later Briggs taught World Cultural Geography, 7th grade at Orange Grove Jr. High, Catalina Foothills #16. He stayed in contact with several of his former students. One former student commented that Briggs "had a passion for the material" which sums up his teaching ethics. Briggs loved the Sonoran Desert, enjoyed having coffee and conversation with friends. With Pat, they enjoyed taking Humanities Seminars (UA), volunteering for selected political candidates, social justice causes and conversation groups. At his request there will be no memorial of funeral. He hopes you will consider contributing to The Primavera Foundation, Inc. at 702 S. 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 27, 2019
