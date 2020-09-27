DEIBEL, Col. Charles L. "Lou"(USA Ret.)passed away August 10, 2020, from complications of dementia. Lou was born on November 13, 1934, in Wyandotte, MI, to Charles W. and Katherine (Stevenson). He graduated from Roosevelt High School and Eastern Michigan University. In 1957, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the US Army. He went on to serve 30 years in both the Active and Reserve Army retiring as a Colonel in 1987. He served overseas in Korea, Germany, and Vietnam. He was stationed at Nha Trang from 1967-68. He moved to Tucson in 1968 where he taught Army ROTC at the University of Arizona until 1972. His awards include, the Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 4 campaign stars, and Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Cluster, from 1972 until 1977, he taught woodshop at Wakefield and Maxwell Junior High Schools and Sabino High School, where he also coached tennis. He also retired as logistics analyst with the Defense Department.Lou was a big Wildcat fan, owning season tickets to football going back to Jim Young days and basketball going back to Fred Snowden. He was a born leader and loved organizing and leading organizations. He was, over the years, president of his HOA, an elder at St. Andrews, and held offices in the Masons, Shrine, and Jesters. But mostly, Lou was a family man. He met his future wife, Donna Renwick, while in college. The married in 1957. After their retirement, they enjoyed numerous cruises and other trips around the world and spending time with his friends and family. He is predeceased by his brother, William. He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, David (Kim Fitch) and Diane (Gerry); grandchildren, Charles L. II, Kelly, David, Elyse, and Mary Kate and great-grandchild, Ryder. Interment will be at Marana Veterans' Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be held when it's safe for us to congregate again. If you wish to make a donation in Lou's name, please consider the Shrine Children's Hospital or St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Tucson, AZ. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.