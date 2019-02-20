FURTADO, Charles 83, peacefully left us on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He is a Korean War veteran and retired from the Pima County Sheriff's Department. He was the life of the party, best known for his firecracker wit and bountiful sense of humor. He is survived by his seven children, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel) 240 S. Stone Ave. A Funeral Service will be offered Saturday, February 23, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (South Chapel). Burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.
