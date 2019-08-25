|
|
FLEMING, Charles George
born in England in 1940 to Kurt and Gissella Fleissig, passed away on May 20, 2019 after a long battle with melanoma. Inspired by John F. Kennedy, Charles came America in the 1960s, serving in the U.S. Army in Texas, and then working in New York and Washington, D.C. as a news film editor, covering multiple presidents and major events around the world. After a visit to Israel, he fell in love with the country and made "aliyah" in 1972, serving in the IDF. He shortly fell in love again and started a family and continuing to work in news for various international covering events in Israel and the Middle East. He moved with the family to the Old Pueblo in 1985, where he worked at the census bureau, founded a support group for Tinnitus patients and volunteered at Sun Sounds, a reading service for the blind where he read the newspaper in his distinctive English accent. Charles loved the opera, classical music, playing and watching tennis, the New York Times and his growing family. Always having a strong opinion or point of view, he was a fixture on the Arizona Daily Star letters to the editor section - opining on everything from world politics to patrons' conduct at the symphony. He will be deeply missed by his brother and sister, his three children, their mother, six grandchildren, many cousins and relations around the world and all who were fortunate enough to know him. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to KUAZ or the Arizona Opera. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 25, 2019