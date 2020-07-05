GILLMAN, Charles "Eddie"
passed away on June 13, 2020. A good man, beloved husband, and best friend to Harriet Natalie Gillman for 67 years. Devoted father to Betsy Gillman Perlstein, Sharon Gillman, Brad Gillman, Judy Gillman (John), and Alan Gillman. He was 93 years old. Proud grandfather of Lana Goldsmith, Celina Leigh Goldsmith, Howard Goldsmith, Sydney Gillman, Jack Gillman, Charles Perlstein, Sam Gillman, and Nicole Perlstein. Loving son of Alfred Gillman and Ethyl Peven Gillman. A dear friend of so many, Eddie ('Fast Eddie" as he was known) will be remembered for his sense of humor, big smile, and his generosity to many. He was a Navy war veteran of WW2, and part of the "Greatest Generation." He enlisted at age 17 to fight for our country. Taught by his Uncle Joe Peven, Eddie started a company in 1955 that remains a family business that also serves our military warfighters. In lieu of flowers please contribute to "Wounded Warriors
," https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org. A private service and celebration of Eddie's life will be held for the immediate family. For more information about the service, please call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.