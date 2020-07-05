1/1
Charles Guy "Chuck" Sherman
1933 - 2020
SHERMAN, Charles "Chuck" Guy

87, of Tucson, Arizona, graduated to Heaven on Thursday, June 25 after a short battle with COVID-19. Born to Don and Bessie Sherman on March 30, 1933, and raised in The Daily Township, Dixon County, Nebraska.Chuck served our country as a tank gunner in the U.S. Army. After his military service, he worked for Swift Packing in Sioux City, Nebraska, before moving to Tucson, Arizona, where he spent an entire career with Safeway as a meat cutter.Above all else, Chuck was a much-beloved father and grandfather.Chuck is survived by his younger brother, Donald, and five children, William, Danial, Lori, Jill, and Michael as well as 16 grandchildren and many more great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Don and Bessie (Harness); his brother Leslie, and two sisters, Betty and Donna (infant). Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
