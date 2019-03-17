RYERSON, Charles Herbert (Charlie) aged 90, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at home. Born February 13, 1929 in Newark, NJ, he moved to Marlborough, NY as a teenager where at age 14 he met his future bride at a basketball game (Grace's team won!). After their marriage in 1951 Grace and Charlie eventually moved to Poughkeepsie, NY. A Korean War veteran, Charlie retired from IBM Poughkeepsie in 1989 after 40 years and he and Grace embarked on the "snowbird" life, spending winters in Tucson, AZ, where they settled permanently in 2012. Charlie was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Annette Ryerson; in-laws, John and Mae Brucklacher, and great-granddaughter, Lilliana Ryerson. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Grace; children, Nancy Vanderlee (John), Jane Ryerson-Cooper (Mike), and David Ryerson (JerryAnn); grandchildren, Heidi Vanderlee, Julie Vanderlee, Richard Ryerson (Kayla), Rebekah Thompson (Christopher) and Nicole Helton (John); great-grandchildren, Ethan, Raymond and Richard Charles; and "adopted" daughter, Cheryl Evanoff. Charlie loved history, music, comedy (especially Spike Jones), his church (especially game days), Wildcat Basketball, and his family; but mostly he loved his wife, to whom he said "I love you very much, thank you for everything" every single night before bed. Good-bye Dad. We will miss you. Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 9252 E. 22nd St., Tucson, AZ 85710 at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary