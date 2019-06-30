RASTATTER, Charles J. Ed. D
Chuck Rastatter passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by his family. He was born October 11, 1929 in Dubuque, Iowa to Art and Bea Rastatter. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his children, Chris (Kim) and Angel; grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor and Tyler; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Maya and Melia and sisters, Mimi and Sr. Barbara. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, David; brothers, David and Paul and sisters, Jeanne (Norb) Willging and Lo-e (Joe) Miller. Chuck and Pat were married 60 years. He was a loving husband and father. He received his Bachelors and Masters from Arizona State University and Doctor of Education from the University of Arizona. He was a member of the SPEBSQSA for 69 years and sang with the Desert Knights barbershop quartet. Kind, courageous and wise, Chuck was a light for many in their darkest times. An exceptional talent, doctor and teacher, his impact on the lives of those who knew him is both unforgettable and beyond measure. He exists now in the memories of those who loved, admired and miss him dearly. Services will be held at St. Joseph Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 30, 2019