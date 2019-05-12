Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 7:00 PM McCormick Park North Columbus Street View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ANDERSON, Charles L. "Chuck"was born in November 1923 at home in rural Pennsylvania and passed away on April 22, 2019 with his family at home in Tucson, AZ. He graduated from High School in 1942. He was inducted into the US Army in February of 1943. After basic training, Chuck became a member of the 395 Signal Corps and was sent to England to await the invasion. He was part of a large encampment of troops located at the edge of the Ascot Race course. On June 9th, he and the other members of the 395th Signal Corps were sent to the Normandy beaches. Fighting had moved about a mile off Omaha Beach when they were sent ashore.By early December, Chuck's section had moved west nearly to Luxembourg. He was sent to the Ardennes Forest at the beginning of what became the "Battle of the Bulge". When war was over, Chuck had the option to return to the US in December of 1944 or take a different assignment and stay for six months driving a supply truck through France and Germany. Rather than cross the Atlantic during the winter storms, he stayed in Europe.Chuck attended the University of Pittsburgh receiving a degree in Accounting and Finance. He took ROTC training. He graduated in June of 1950. The day after graduation, he was commissioned as an officer and called up to serve during the Korean War . Instead of being sent to Korea, he was assigned a post in Germany. He remained in the US Army stationed at many different posts and serving in various capacities until January of 1965.After leaving the US Army, Chuck obtained a Master's Degree in Education and Accounting at the University of Arizona. He taught High School business courses for 22 years before retiring in June of 1988. He and his wife, Carolyn, ran a successful Kitchen and Bath Design business for 12 years after his retirement. They enjoyed traveling to each of the 50 States, Canada and Mexico in their truck and camper. They frequently made back packing trips to Europe, Central and South America as well as visiting China with a tour group.Chuck is survived by his wife, Carolyn Matthiasson and his children, Leslie Anderson, Jane Christine Anderson, Eric Anderson and his stepson, Steve Matthiasson as well as his grandchildren, Sarah and Sean Anderson, Laura Jean Kerr and Harry and Kai Matthiasson. His daughter, Charlotte Anderson Kerr, married to James Kerr, predeceased him.The family would like to thank Casa De La Luz Hospice for the wonderful care that the nurses and staff gave Chuck over the months of his passing. Their help made his final journey much less difficult for him and for the family. They would also like to thank Chuck's caregivers, Geneva and Marta, for their many months of tireless daily care.Chuck arranged for his body be used for research at the University Medical School so no funeral service is planned. Instead, the family plans to get together informally to enjoy a gathering in his honor on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the McCormick Park on North Columbus Street. Neighbors, friends and former students are invited to come to remember Chuck. Park seating is limited so bring a chair if you need to sit.

