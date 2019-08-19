Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Michael Falbo. View Sign Service Information Carrillo's Tucson Mortuary - Tucson 204 S. Stone Ave. Tucson , AZ 85701-1911 (520)-622-7429 Send Flowers Obituary

FALBO, Charles Michael



was born on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1945 to Nicholas and Margherita (Aiello) Falbo in Des Moines, Iowa. Charlie passed away unexpectedly on August 16, 2019, exactly 42 years after his favorite entertainer, Elvis Presley!



Charlie grew up in an Italian community on the south side of Des Moines and was a member of the Societa Stemma D'Italia. He attended St. Anthony's grade school, Dowling Catholic High School, and Creighton University. He worked as a pharmacist for nearly 50 years until his retirement in 2017. Charlie was united in marriage to the love of his life, Roberta Gabriel, in 1968 and together they raised their two daughters in Norwalk, Iowa. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Lawton, Oklahoma and Seoul, Korea in the early 1970's. In 1996, Charlie and Roberta moved to Tucson, Arizona to be closer to their daughters and other family members.



Charlie enjoyed spending time with Roberta, his daughters, and his grandchildren. His favorite hobby was documenting special family occasions with his photography and videos. He was gifted when it came to computer skills. In sharing this talent, his community and many organization benefited greatly and our memories will last forever! He was an avid Yankees fan.



Charlie will be remembered fondly as an amazing man who was admired by many! He was a beloved husband, father, gramps, son, uncle, nephew, cousin, and dear friend. Charlie was a man of great integrity and of strong Catholic faith. As family members mourn the loss of this great man, they are comforted by the fact that he has reunited with family members that have gone before him, especially his brother-in-law, Ric Gabriel.



Charlie is survived by his loving wife, Roberta; his daughters, Nicole (Steven) Bergier and Elizabeth (Eduardo Montes) Barrow; his four grandchildren, Leah and Jenna Bergier and Austin and Alexander Barrow; his sister-in-law, Victoria Gabriel and his nephews, Christopher and Keven Gabriel. Many extended family members and dear friends in the Des Moines area will miss Chuckie!



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY (North Chapel), 204 S. Stone Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85701 with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 9:00 a.m. at St. Augustine's Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Charlie's honor may be sent to the Southern Arizona Veterans Health Care System or The Fisher House of Tucson, 3601 S. 6th Avenue, Tucson, Arizona 85723. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.







