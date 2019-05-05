LAGNEAUX, Charles Milton "Chuck"



Born in Duson, Louisiana on New Year's Eve 1923, Chuck passed away on April 21, 2019 at age 95. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, and daughter, Jackie. He is survived by his sons, Charles R. (Shirley) and Stephen (Stacy); daughter, Connie (Bud); son-in-law, Chris; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A retired USAF Senior Master Sergeant (SMSgt), Chuck served over 28 years combined reserve and active duty between 1942 and 1975. During WWII, Chuck was an aerial gunner, a gunnery instructor, and a Flight Engineer on B-24s, flying 35 combat sorties in the European Theater. He later served as an Aircraft Maintenance Specialist, Air Commando, and Special Operations Weather Team NCO in Charge. He was stationed around the US as well as in Italy, Saudi Arabia, Panama, Laos, and Thailand. Chuck earned dozens of awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star Medal (2 awards), Meritorious Service Medal (2 awards), Air Medal (4 awards), European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, French Aerial Gunner Badge ("Brevet de Mitrailleur en Avion"), and was also inducted as a Knight in the Laotian Order of the Million Elephants and the White Umbrella ("Chevalier du Million d'Éléphants et du Parasol Blanc"), the highest knighthood order of the Kingdom of Laos. He was inducted into the Grey Beret Hall of Fame in 2013 and was loved and respected by his military Brothers and Sisters in the US Air Force Special Operations and Special Tactics communities.



After returning from WWII, Chuck married his wife of 58 years, Charlotte. He attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Illinois State University on the G.I. Bill, playing basketball for both and earning a BS in Education from Illinois State. Upon retirement from the Air Force, Chuck and his family settled in Tucson. Always active, he enjoyed golfing, bowling, billiards, tinkering in his workshop, watching football and basketball, BBQing, and socializing with friends and family.



Chuck was a force of nature and will be greatly missed. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 N. Tanque Verde Loop Rd. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on May 5, 2019