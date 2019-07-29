Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Plotkin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PLOTKIN, Charles



of Tucson passed away on July 27, 2019 surrounded by family. Charlie (as he was called by family and friends) was born on August 8, 1931 in the Bronx, New York to Abraham "Arthur" Plotkin and Ethel Plotkin. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy "Dotti" Plotkin of Tucson, his sister Ida Plotkin of Tucson, his daughter Gail and her husband, Charles Bretan and their sons, Lee and Evan Bretan of Greensboro, North Carolina, his son Jeffrey and his wife Nancy and their children, Jacob and Jessica of Westport, Connecticut, and his daughter, Andrea and her husband, Franklin Wong and their children, Julianna and Jeremy of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Charles moved to Tucson in 1978 to become the Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona. During his tenure at the Jewish Federation, Charles oversaw the establishment of the new Tucson Jewish Community Center on River Road. Charles retired from the Federation in 1990.



Charles graduated from Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, earned a Bachelor of Arts from the City College of New York, and a Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Pennsylvania. Charles was an avid stamp collector, loved to travel, play poker, and read the newspaper, but most of all he loved spending quality time with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, and was always generous with his time, resources, wisdom, good humor and good will.



Charles graciously donated his body to the University of Arizona Medical School for educational purposes.







