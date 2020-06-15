POST, Charles



of Stanhope, NJ passed on February 25, 2020.



--



Born to Elsie and Charles Post on February 8, 1942.



He lived in Roxbury, NJ and moved to Stanhope in 1986.



Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274



for 50 years before retiring.



--



In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by



his wife Laura in 2014.



--



Charles was laid to rest after a private service



in Stanhope Union Cemetery.



Arrangements by MORGANS FUNERAL HOME.









