POST, Charles
of Stanhope, NJ passed on February 25, 2020.
--
Born to Elsie and Charles Post on February 8, 1942.
He lived in Roxbury, NJ and moved to Stanhope in 1986.
Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274
for 50 years before retiring.
--
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by
his wife Laura in 2014.
--
Charles was laid to rest after a private service
in Stanhope Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by MORGANS FUNERAL HOME.
of Stanhope, NJ passed on February 25, 2020.
--
Born to Elsie and Charles Post on February 8, 1942.
He lived in Roxbury, NJ and moved to Stanhope in 1986.
Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274
for 50 years before retiring.
--
In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by
his wife Laura in 2014.
--
Charles was laid to rest after a private service
in Stanhope Union Cemetery.
Arrangements by MORGANS FUNERAL HOME.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 15, 2020.