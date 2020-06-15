Charles Post
1942 - 2020
POST, Charles

of Stanhope, NJ passed on February 25, 2020.

--

Born to Elsie and Charles Post on February 8, 1942.

He lived in Roxbury, NJ and moved to Stanhope in 1986.

Charles was a pipe fitter for Local 274

for 50 years before retiring.

--

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by

his wife Laura in 2014.

--

Charles was laid to rest after a private service

in Stanhope Union Cemetery.

Arrangements by MORGANS FUNERAL HOME.




Published in Arizona Daily Star on Jun. 15, 2020.
