KRATZ, Charles R. "Chick"
88, of Tucson, AZ passed away October 25, 2019. Survived by his wife, Myrtle; daughter, Sandy; sons, Rick (Sondra), Randy (Tammy) and Ron (Rhonda); eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, siblings, Thelma Melovitch, Jack Kratz and Judy (Sam) Wolfe. Chick served in the US Air Force. Myrtle saw him doing the Jitterbug on roller skates and said that was the man she was going to marry. They celebrated 67 years on August 1st. Chick started working at 9 years old to help provide for his family. His generosity continued throughout his life giving a helping hand to family and friends from coast to coast. His career job was at Hughes Aircraft manufacturing military missiles for 33 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and racing. He loved God, family, church and faithfully served each throughout his life. Memorial Service Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., Cortaro Vista Community Church, 8600 N. Camino de Oeste, Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Silverbell Baptist Church, 3344 N. Campbell Rd., Tucson, AZ 85719.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Nov. 9, 2019