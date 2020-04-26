|
|
STUP, Charles Richard "Dick"
passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday night, April 2, 2020, just short of his 92nd birthday. He lived a long and full life. Born in Frederick, Maryland, he graduated from Frederick H.S., served in the U.S. Navy and married his high school sweetheart, Marian Etzler. They were married 58 years until Marian passed away in 2006.He had an illustrious career, commencing with being a Contracting Officer at Fort Detrick, and then proceeding to hold ever more responsible positions in procurement for international engineering firms, before retiring as Director of Procurement for Jacobs Engineering in 1995.As well as being a devoted father and husband, he contributed much to society with the time and effort he spent in leadership roles with the March of Dimes, Boy Scouts of America, and the Shriners. He received the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service.Dick enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golf, watching sports, fishing, home improvement projects, singing, listening to "Swing" music and watching old movies. In his youth, he enjoyed playing marbles, ice skating, and fishing.He is survived by his son, Charles Richard Stup, Jr.; his daughter, Vicki Lynn; his grandson, Todd Daniel Stup; his granddaughter, Leah Danielle Stup and his great-grandson, Nikoli Cray Stup. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020