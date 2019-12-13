Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles T. (Charles Monoxide) MORRISS III. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MORRISS, Charles T. III



aka Charles Monoxide



managed to outsmart us all as usual and escape this planet on November 29, 2019. Philosopher, writer, entrepreneur, comedian, brother, son, adventurer, professor, larger than life on-air personality, lover of women and epic renaissance man, Chaz leaves behind hundreds of friends, fans, students, a loving and tolerant family, and more than a few disappointed ladies. He also leaves behind the Cat From Hell, Scooter, who will reside with his sister Samantha, who lost two out of three at Rochambeau. He also leaves Roxanne, who graciously cared for him, and put up with his pushy, ballsy and thankfully charming personality. Charlie had a long and storied radio DJ career in Southern Arizona, Atlanta and Las Vegas. He was on the air in Tucson collectively for over 20 years. Later in life, he decided to make us all look lazy and acquire a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from UofA and then a Master of Arts in Humanities from Prescott College and went on to be a professor, molding countless young minds and teaching them to question everything, making the future possibly tolerable. He taught ESL from the southwestern USA all the way to China, with such important linguistic lessons as when to use "My Bad", "Dude" and "Right On". He never missed a comeback, adventure or an opportunity to tell you he was right. I put typos and run-on sentences in this just to see if he'll show up and correct me. A final fiesta to expose all the felonies he could have been arrested for will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at La Parrilla Suiza on Oracle in Tucson. There will be appetizers and a cash bar because we know Charlie's friends and we are not stupid. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite Hornitos supplier, adopt a destructive cat, and sleep with a stranger. But really, I will ask for Charlie again, in his absence, give blood. Give until it hurts and give again. Or, go to







