MICHELS, Charles W. "Chuck" 84, was born on October 13, 1934 and he passed away on February 6, 2019. He graduated from Morgan Park High school in Chicago where he met his future wife, Sharon. He served in the U.S. Army as a Specialist 3rd Class from 1954-1956 and was stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado and Germany. In 1971 Chuck and his family moved to Tucson, Arizona where Chuck worked as a manufacturing manager at Hughes Aircraft Company. Chuck is survived by his son, Greg (Elizabeth) Michels; daughter, Marcia Steiner; granddaughters, Jaycie Steiner and Kasandra (Kyle) Valencia and great-grandchildren, Lucas and Levi. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, 2019 contact [email protected] for more information.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Feb. 27, 2019