PATT, Charlotte Adele Schimming



With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of our cherished family Matriarch, Charlotte Adele Schimming Patt, on April 26, 2019 at the age of 94. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed but well remembered. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert W. Patt, Sr. She is survived by her four children, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. for a Celebration of Life in the NE Chapel at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church located at 7650 N. Paseo del Norte, Tucson. The interment burial will be at a later date in Windsor, Wisconsin. As per her request please donate in Charlotte's memory to the non-profit organization which she volunteered for over 25 years: Interfaith Community Services, 2820 W. Ina Road, Tucson, AZ 85741. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on June 16, 2019