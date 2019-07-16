Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte Ann Lawson. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Send Flowers Obituary

LAWSON, Charlotte Ann



resident of Tucson, Arizona greeted her husband Gilbert Fred Lawson and wished him a Happy Birthday in Heaven on July 12, 2019 at the age of 80 years old. She was born in Duluth, Minnesota, August 3, 1938 to George Francis and Mary Ellen Knowles. In 1955, Ann married Gilbert Fred Lawson, and from that very moment she lived her life with an emphatic passion for her family. She was a devoted wife, sister, mother, grandmother, Mimi, and friend. In addition to her family, she dedicated her time to supporting her passion for youth ministry, her church home at North Swan Baptist, and to the education of children as a founder and teacher of Carden Christian Academy Central. She is survived by her siblings, Pat Knowles, Carol Starr, June Bell, Pam Burnett and sister-in-law, Judy Donnelly; her children, Dianna Marquez (Gary), Elaine Battock (Martin) and Gilbert Fred Lawson II (Mary Ann); her grandchildren, Joseph Battock (Kathryn), Kate Marquez (Clayton Robideau), Sarah Althen (Howard), Dr. Andrew Marquez (Jennifer), Vincent and Freddy Marquez, Emily Lara (Isai) and Lauren Talarico (Frankie); great- grandchildren, Brooks, Cailyn, Jackson, William, Jonah, Micah, Caleb, Joshua and Silas; her loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and host of longtime friends. Services are being held at North Swan Baptist Church, Saturday, July 20, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Her family thanks her for her Christ-like example, love, devotion, hard work and excellence in every endeavor. You are sorely missed. We love you. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







