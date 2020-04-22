Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chris Haynie. View Sign Service Information Goettsch Funeral Home 514 W 1st Street Monticello , IA 52310 (319)-465-3535 Send Flowers Obituary

HAYNIE, Chris



age 50, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, Iowa following a sudden illness.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date after our lives return to normal following Covid 19. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Monticello, Iowa. GOETTSCH FUNERAL HOME, Monticello has taken Chris and his family into their care.



Surviving is his significant other, Beth Billmeyer and her children, Jasper, Evelyn and Amelia; his parents, Larry and Barb Haynie, Delores, CO.; two brothers, Mark (Tiffany), Page, AZ. James (Marie), Flagstaff, AZ; nieces and nephews, Aaron, Nathan, Jasiah, Moriah, Faith and Levi.



Christopher Neil Haynie was born October 1, 1969 in Denver, Colorado. He was the son of Larry and Barbara Tibbs, Haynie. Chris graduated from the Window Rock High School, Fort Defiance, AZ. on May 24, 1987. He continued his education at the University of Arizona receiving his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and his Masters in Engineering Mechanics. He was employed most of his working career at Raytheon Technologies in Tucson, AZ where he was a Senior Principal Mechanical Engineer.











Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 22, 2020

