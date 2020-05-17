SITZ, Christa M. and Ronald



78, passed away March 22, 2020. Her husband, Ronald K. Sitz predeceased her in May 7, 2007. Christa and Ron were married in Hameln, Germany where she had been raised by her mother and Grandmother. She was employed by the University of Arizona, College of Medical Education prior to retirement. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, with social distancing, Christa's committal service will be privately conducted by Pastor John Lillie, Lutheran Church of the Foothills. Formal Memorial service to be announced at future time. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.









