DUNCAN, Christopher J., Jr.
Age 84, April 26, 2019. Loving father of his son, Christopher J. Duncan, III and wife Betsy of Zelienople, Pennsylvania; daughters, Catherine Duncan of Los Angeles, California, Susan Murphy and husband Neill, of Bloomfield Township, Michigan, and Esmele Duncan of Taylors, South Carolina. Proud grandfather of Sean Duncan. Brother of Paul Duncan and wife Joan of Underhill, Vermont, Clark Duncan and wife Rennie of North Andover, Massachusetts, Lee Duncan and wife Maureen of Gilford, New Hampshire, and sister Joan Loring and husband Richard of Southborough, Massachusetts. Memorial Service to celebrate Chris's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME, Oro Valley. In lieu of flowers donations to The Henry Ford Museum or Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum would be appreciated.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from May 8 to May 12, 2019