SCHWEITZER, Christopher Louis "Kit" 74, died on March 9, 2019, of natural causes at his Tucson home. He was born on July 10, 1944 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to John L. Schweitzer and Mary Alice Cox "Mac" Schweitzer. Kit is survived by his stepmother, Marjorie Schweitzer; sister, Jehanne Schweitzer; three brothers, Tom White (Deanne Zirker), Robert Schweitzer and Roland Schweitzer (Susan Woodard); two nephews, Connor White and Gaston Schweitzer; former wife, Ann Hedlund; long-term friend, Wade Sherbrooke and many other friends. Kit received his MFA in ceramics from Arizona State University in 1971 and a BA in anthropology from the University of Arizona in 1966. He was a full-time professional sculptor and explored many media. He also built boats, telescopes and musical instruments, and was a talented musician. His favorite times were spent desert camping with friends. A Memorial event in Tucson will occur at a later date. Those who wish to make contributions in Kit's honor may do so to the Native Seeds/SEARCH (https://www.nativeseeds.org/) or the Mac Schweitzer Scholarship Fund, School of Art, University of Arizona (https://art.arizona.edu/donate/support-the-school-of-art/). Arrangements entrusted to ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 17, 2019
