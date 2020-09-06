HARRIS, Christopher Michaeldeparted this world on June 15, 2020 in Grand Haven, Michigan after a long illness. Chris was born in Findlay, Ohio on September 29, 1971. The family moved to Tucson, Arizona in 1972. He attended high school in Tucson and Sacramento. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a BS in Education. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity. He earned a master's degree from Sacramento State University. He studied at The Sorbonne in Paris France and spoke French and Spanish fluently. His teaching career began as a middle school teacher. He later became assistant principal. His love for learning never stopped. He was an avid reader, film buff and self-taught computer specialist.He was preceded in death by his father, William Mateer Harris II and brother, William Mateer Harris III "Billy". He leaves his mother, Gail Harris; stepfather, Roger Fox; stepbrother, Dan Fox (Kelly) and stepsister, Debbie Moody (John) aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Thank you to special friends who have known Chris throughout his life and for loving and comforting us through this difficult time.There is no memorial service planned at this time. Remembrances can be sent to North Ottawa Hospice, 1061 S. Beacon Blvd., Suite 200, Grand Haven, MI 49417. Arrangements by PHOENIX CREMATORIUM.