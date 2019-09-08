EXCELL, Christopher Neal
65, died on Sunday, August 24, 2019 from pancreatic cancer. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Christ Presbyterian Church, 6565 East Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710. He is survived by his wife, Linda; her son, Christopher; their daughter-in-law, Gini; two grandsons, Preston and Carter; his four brothers, Tony (Carol), Greg (Missy), Mitchell (Ayu), Doug (Lisa) and sister-in-law, Kathy Excell and was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley; father, Richard and his brother, Nick. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Sept. 8, 2019