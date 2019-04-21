Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher S. TURCO. View Sign

TURCO, Christopher S. (1963 - 2019) Christopher S. Turco, 55, a resident of Oro Valley, AZ, and formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Chris' health had deteriorated significantly over the past few years, due to complications stemming from cerebral palsy. Chris was the son of the late Peter and Gilda (Mazzei) Turco, of Kenosha, WI. Chris is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Larry) Eckert of Glendale, WI, and brother, Anthony (Renae) Turco of Oro Valley, AZ. He is also survived by two loving nieces, Kailey (Nick) Moschetta of Carlsbad, CA, and Kristen Turco of Gilbert, AZ. Chris worked as a utility clerk in the grocery industry, having last worked at Safeway on Oracle and Ina Road in Tucson. Chris was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Cubs, Brewers, Packers and Bears. He also derived enjoyment from collecting miniature cars and sports cards. We will always be grateful for the compassionate care provided by Feel At Home Assisted Living, Mountain View Care Center and Agape Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy (





TURCO, Christopher S. (1963 - 2019) Christopher S. Turco, 55, a resident of Oro Valley, AZ, and formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Chris' health had deteriorated significantly over the past few years, due to complications stemming from cerebral palsy. Chris was the son of the late Peter and Gilda (Mazzei) Turco, of Kenosha, WI. Chris is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Larry) Eckert of Glendale, WI, and brother, Anthony (Renae) Turco of Oro Valley, AZ. He is also survived by two loving nieces, Kailey (Nick) Moschetta of Carlsbad, CA, and Kristen Turco of Gilbert, AZ. Chris worked as a utility clerk in the grocery industry, having last worked at Safeway on Oracle and Ina Road in Tucson. Chris was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Cubs, Brewers, Packers and Bears. He also derived enjoyment from collecting miniature cars and sports cards. We will always be grateful for the compassionate care provided by Feel At Home Assisted Living, Mountain View Care Center and Agape Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy ( https://ucp.org/donate-to-ucp-national/ ). Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME. Funeral Home Vistoso Funeral Home

2285 E Rancho Vistoso Blvd

Oro Valley , AZ 85755

(520) 544-2285 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close