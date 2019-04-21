TURCO, Christopher S. (1963 - 2019) Christopher S. Turco, 55, a resident of Oro Valley, AZ, and formerly of Kenosha, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Chris' health had deteriorated significantly over the past few years, due to complications stemming from cerebral palsy. Chris was the son of the late Peter and Gilda (Mazzei) Turco, of Kenosha, WI. Chris is survived by his sister, Cynthia (Larry) Eckert of Glendale, WI, and brother, Anthony (Renae) Turco of Oro Valley, AZ. He is also survived by two loving nieces, Kailey (Nick) Moschetta of Carlsbad, CA, and Kristen Turco of Gilbert, AZ. Chris worked as a utility clerk in the grocery industry, having last worked at Safeway on Oracle and Ina Road in Tucson. Chris was an avid sports fan who enjoyed following the Cubs, Brewers, Packers and Bears. He also derived enjoyment from collecting miniature cars and sports cards. We will always be grateful for the compassionate care provided by Feel At Home Assisted Living, Mountain View Care Center and Agape Hospice. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 in Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Cerebral Palsy (https://ucp.org/donate-to-ucp-national/). Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.
