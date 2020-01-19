Guest Book View Sign Service Information East Lawn Palms Mortuary 5801 East Grant Road Tucson , AZ 85712 (520)-885-6741 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM St. Pius X Church Send Flowers Obituary

BARREY, Christopher Stephen



Born in Lynn, Massachusetts September 1, 1956 and died January 14, 2020. Survived by his wife, Julia (Grover); children, Emily, Stephen (Kelly), Christopher (Alana), Maya, Marlee and grandchildren, Colten, Lilly, Ayla and Avalon.



Chris, a devoted husband, helpful, loving father and proud grandfather. Intense and stubborn, yet unselfish and unwavering in his love for his wife, children and good friends. He was as quick with the one-line zingers, as he was to act in an emergency situation. In fact, he was many people's "who to call in case of an emergency". He always knew the right thing to do, and always one of the first to be picked for any team.



Forever a strategist and negotiator. He was an extraordinary teacher and role model in his field. Talented and self-made. Chris didn't believe in luck, he believed in making the things he wanted happen…and he did make them happen…over and over again.



Fixer of broken things.



Steady, strong and brave throughout his life. He lived life on his own terms until his very last breath. He will be missed by many. God doesn't make them like him anymore.



Family, friends and neighbors are invited to attend Chris's end of life celebration at St. Pius X Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, do an act of kindness for someone, anyone, just do it. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.







