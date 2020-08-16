1/1
Clarice (James) Robinson
ROBINSON, Clarice (James)

Passed away peacefully in her sleep August 12, 2020. Known during her adult life as Sam, she leaves behind a loving family including her husband of 54 years, Walter Robinson; two children, David Robinson and Jill Hebda (Andrew); five grandchildren, Ali Robinson, Ivy Hebda, Douglas Hebda, Peter Hebda, Genevieve Hebda, and one great-grandchild, Aidan Hebda. Sam was born in Independence, Louisiana to William Ezra James and Jessie (Daniels) James. She is predeceased by her brother, Cletus James; sister, Clovis Smith and brother, Clinton James. She is survived by her brother, Cecil James and a host of nieces and a nephew and their families in Alabama.

Sam grew up in rural Alabama the proud daughter of a sharecropper. She attended nurses training following high school and worked as a nurse in several capacities prior to taking time out to raise her children. Her fondest work memories are from both the new born nursery at Huntsville hospital in Alabama and then later from her time spent as an elementary school nurse in Tucson, Arizona. It seemed as though everyone who met Sam enjoyed her warm positive personality and her quick witted sense of humor. She was a kind and caring nurse, a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a beloved grandmother. There is much that could be said about Sam's life, but perhaps it will suffice simply to say she was a caring and loving person, a dear friend to many, a cherished family member, and she leaves this earth far too early.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at WEED-CORLEY-FISH FUNERAL HOME located at 2620 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78704. Viewing will be available starting at 10:00 a.m. The Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Face masks and social distancing are required for attendees.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5124421446
