COX, Claudia Theo76, became one of her family's guardian angels on June 22, 2020. She was born in Birmingham, AL on October 25, 1943, graduated San Manuel High School, San Manuel, AZ, in 1961 and attended Pasadena City College, Pasadena, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude S. Cox and Thelma E. Berryhill of San Manuel, AZ, as well as her brothers, Baley (Dave) Cox of Las Vegas, NV and Wayne Cox of Rockford, IL and sisters, Donna Cox of Tucson, AZ and Nellie Johnson of Post Falls, ID. She leaves behind daughter, Debra Smith Holbrook; granddaughter, Jordan Holbrook Jenkins; grandson, Nathan Holbrook, and great-grandson, Gabriel Jenkins; as well as a brother, Lewis (Skip) Cox of Yuma, AZ and sisters, Lela Sawyer of Panama City, FL and Kay Bridgham of Wilkes-Barre, PA. She will be interred at East Lawn Palms Cemetery & Mausoleum, near her sister, Donna Cox, this coming week. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.