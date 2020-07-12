TEISSEDRE, Cleo M. (Eyre)Aug. 31, 1930 to June 25, 2020Cleo's passing is preceded by her parents, Ralph Eyre and Esther M. (Burns) Eyre and her husband of 63 years Jack R. Teissedre Sr. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and passionate Tucson artist. Born in Pasadena, California, then moving to Tucson in 1961 where she continued raising her family while following her passion of art and painting. She was a long-time member of the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild and the Tucson Creative Cloud for Photographers Group. She is survived by her two sons, Jack R. Teissedre jr, Robbin D. Teissedre, daughter, Rebecca D. Culbertson, son in-law Jim C. Culbertson and five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and her sister, Billie D. Porter. Rest in Peace Cleo. No services planed at this time. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION and FUNERAL CARE.