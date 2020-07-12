OWENS, Cleopatra Joan (Joni)



died 14 June 2020. Born in Fort Walton Beach, FL on 29 April 1949, Survived by her husband, Bill Owens of Tucson; sons, Sean Holland of Virginia Beach and Jason Holland of Tucson, and daughters, Leslie Nagy of Tuscaloosa and Jennifer Hickman of Atlanta. Also, four grandchildren (Craig Nagy, Jacob Serelis, Logan and Madison Lee, all of Atlanta) along with three siblings, two dogs, and many friends. She was a happy fun loving person who was loved by all who knew her. She did not want a formal memorial service but rather a celebration of life party with wine and snacks and good memories. Arrangements for the party will be made when social gatherings are again possible. Notifications will be by email and social media. We will provide the food and beverages, you bring the memories. A later party will be held in Fort Walton Beach, FL.









