Clifford A. Franzen

Service Information
Bring's Broadway Chapel
6910 East Broadway Boulevard
Tucson, AZ
85710
(520)-329-4848
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church
1212 N. Sahuara Ave.
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church
1212 N. Sahuara Ave.
Obituary
FRANZEN, Clifford A.

87 of Tucson, Az passed away March 13, 2020. He is survived by children Lisa (Jon) Brown, Jason, three granddaughters and two step-grandsons. Retired, 38 years from U.S West, Korean War Veteran, Volunteer of Pioneers, Knights of Columbus and was a founding member of St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church. Viewing, Thurs. March 19, 2020, 10:00 a.m., Mass at 11:00 a.m. followed by lunch at St. Melany Byzantine Catholic Church, 1212 N. Sahuara Ave. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 18, 2020
