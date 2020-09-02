Love, Clodean "Billie"
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister Clodean "Billie" Love passed away after a brief illness on August 17, 2020. She was born on January 24, 1924 in Atkins, Arkansas to Roy and Delpia McGee. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Love; her sister, Imogene and brothers, Don and Roy Jr. She is survived by her son, Gary Love and granddaughters, Alissa and Cara Love. She is also survived by nieces and nephews and many friends both in Tucson and Arkansas.
During her life Billie worked in a munitions factory during WW II, then later as a Grey Lady (nurse's assistant) of which she was very proud. Above all Billie loved and was devoted to her family and her generous spirit extended to her community and friends. Billie had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening, playing bridge, bowling and taking care of her home.
Later in life she also enjoyed volunteering in the gift shop at TMC until the age of 93. She was frustrated that she had to give that up when she could no longer drive and was still hopeful that she could find a job somewhere at the age of 96. Billie enjoyed 96 1/2 years of good and robust health. We thought she would outlive all of us! She herself was amazed by her own longevity and good health and made it to the end of her life without using a cane or walker (although she owned both)! I'm sure that her friends at the Atria will miss seeing her do endless laps around the grounds and halls.
Billie was sustained by her strong Christian faith and her belief that she would be reunited with her loved ones upon her passing. What a reunion they must be having! Love you Nan!
Billie will be laid to rest at East Lawn Cemetery in Tucson alongside her husband. Due to concerns for the health and safety of her family and friends during this time a small graveside ceremony for family only will be held. When it becomes safe once more to gather we will have a memorial to celebrate Billie and share our stories of Billie's life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity
