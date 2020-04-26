Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clyde R. Beaver. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BEAVER, Clyde R.



Our beloved father and grandfather passed away on April 14, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on November 24, 1930 and raised in Montesano, Washington. Following graduation from high school, he worked in Alaska as a surveyor, then joined the



Clyde defined his life through a strong work ethic, and a love and commitment to family and friends. He had a spirit of eternal optimism and was a man of many talents. He could fix anything, grilled a fine steak and was well-read and informed. Physically fit into his 80's, he was a firm believer in exercise as the key to health. He was a staunch Republican and relished a debate of politics, ideas and faith. He attended St. Michael and All Angels parish. He was an avid University of Arizona football and basketball fan. For many years following retirement, he organized the meetings of the OFC: Old Farts Club, a group of Hughes Aircraft engineers. His engaging and gracious personality made him a favorite of those who knew him. He was a generous friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Clyde was a devoted husband, a supportive father, and a dedicated grandfather. He is preceded in death by Darlene. He is survived by his three children, Laurie (Dominick) San Angelo, Russ (Roxanne) Hanson and Sara (Ryan) Reynolds, as well as 12 grandchildren. We will miss you, Pa. We express our thanks and appreciation to The Bradford Home for their professional and warm-hearted care of Clyde. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Clyde's life is postponed and will be announced later. In honor of Clyde's memory, you may donate to St. Michael and All Angels parish. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.











BEAVER, Clyde R.Our beloved father and grandfather passed away on April 14, 2020 after a brave battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on November 24, 1930 and raised in Montesano, Washington. Following graduation from high school, he worked in Alaska as a surveyor, then joined the United States Air Force . During that time, he met Darlene, the love of his life. They married in 1954 and were married for 54 years. He attended the University of Texas on the GI Bill and graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering. He and his family moved to Tucson in 1961, and he worked for Hughes Aircraft Company for 24 years until his retirement in 1987. In 1990, he started his own business called Darco, representing parts suppliers, until he closed his business to attend to Darlene.Clyde defined his life through a strong work ethic, and a love and commitment to family and friends. He had a spirit of eternal optimism and was a man of many talents. He could fix anything, grilled a fine steak and was well-read and informed. Physically fit into his 80's, he was a firm believer in exercise as the key to health. He was a staunch Republican and relished a debate of politics, ideas and faith. He attended St. Michael and All Angels parish. He was an avid University of Arizona football and basketball fan. For many years following retirement, he organized the meetings of the OFC: Old Farts Club, a group of Hughes Aircraft engineers. His engaging and gracious personality made him a favorite of those who knew him. He was a generous friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand. Clyde was a devoted husband, a supportive father, and a dedicated grandfather. He is preceded in death by Darlene. He is survived by his three children, Laurie (Dominick) San Angelo, Russ (Roxanne) Hanson and Sara (Ryan) Reynolds, as well as 12 grandchildren. We will miss you, Pa. We express our thanks and appreciation to The Bradford Home for their professional and warm-hearted care of Clyde. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Clyde's life is postponed and will be announced later. In honor of Clyde's memory, you may donate to St. Michael and All Angels parish. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force University of Texas Return to Today's Obituaries for Arizona Daily Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close