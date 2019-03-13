FIMBRES, Colleen R. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother was born in Booneville, IN on June 8, 1932 to Chester and Violet Chapman, and was reunited with her beloved husband of 63 years, Ernest Fimbres on March 12, 2019. Colleen was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis, Chris and Robert Chapman and by her half-sister, Viola "Tootie" Cook. She is survived by her children, Ernie (Anna), Lynda, Karen and Michael as well as three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Colleen moved to Tucson from Indiana when she was fifteen, fell in love with the desert and climate, and lived here until her final day. Colleen was a loving wife, mother, homemaker and friend and worked as a self-employed tax accountant for over 30 years. Colleen also enjoyed reading and traveling in her spare time and making artificial floral arrangements and crafts. Our mother will forever live in our hearts and will be missed dearly. Bye Mom, you were my miracle and my angel with silver wings. Visitation will be on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel with Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary