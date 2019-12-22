DOWNING, Colonel E. Dean,
US Army Retired
6/28/1929 - 12/15/2019
Dean is survived by his wife of 65 years, Hildegard nee Klose Downing and three sons, Richard, Dennis and Timothy. Dean was born in Mangum, Oklahoma to Rosa Gwendolyn nee Ranshaw and father Willis Grundy Downing. Dean spent much of his boyhood in Vernon, Texas where he graduated from Vernon High School in 1946 and was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended Texas A&M University where he became a Distinguished Military Graduate and received his Army commission and BA degree in June 1950. He served for 27 years in the Army Signal Corps, including overseas assignments in Germany, France, Thailand, Korea and Vietnam. His military awards included the Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster, the Bronze Star, Army Occupation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Commendation Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Gallantry Cross. While on active duty, Dean also attended the University of Arizona where he received an MBA in 1960. He was also a graduate of the Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Dean's last military assignment was at Fort Huachuca where he was commander of the Army Electronic Proving Ground. After retirement from the military in 1977, he pursued a second career in Pima County government, where he worked for 18 years as Budget Officer and Financial Manager of the Pima County Health Department. Dean was a member of the Retired Officers Association, Association of the United States Army, American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Disabled American Veterans. He was an avid fan of both the Texas Aggies and the Arizona Wildcats. At Dean's request, services will be private. Those wishing to do so may send donations in Dean's memory to the Army Emergency Relief fund at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star on Dec. 22, 2019