Colonel James "Doug" Weidman
1942 - 2020
WEIDMAN, Colonel James "Doug"

US Air Force Retired

passed away (or "flew west" in old fighter pilot lingo) on May 14, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona (1942-2020) at age 77. After growing up in East St. Louis, Illinois, Doug was commissioned in the USAF in 1965, flew two tours during the Vietnam War, and was the recipient of the Silver Star. He was a proud member of the Misty Commando Sabre unit during the war and attended the reunions throughout the rest of his life. Also, a proud F-15 Eagle and A-10 Warthog pilot, among other planes, he retired as the Vice Wing Commander of the 355th TTW at Davis-Monthan AFB in 1989. He was a 34-year resident of Tucson. He went on to be an airline pilot for Northwest Airlines, and after that retirement, a rangemaster at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range until earlier this year. His passion for shooting sports was well known in the Tucson shooting community. Doug is survived by his wife of 50 years, Missy; his children, Gavin and Whitney; his daughter and son-in-law, and his three grandchildren. As a Dad, Papa, Uncle, wingman, shooting buddy, friend, patriot and neighbor, he will be sorely missed. Funeral services to be announced after COVID restrictions are lifted, and the arrangements are being handled by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.






Published in Arizona Daily Star on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
