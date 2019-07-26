ACKERMAN, Constance C.
95 years old, of Green Valley passed away June 30, 2019. Born to Hazel and Walter Clarke in Standish, New York. Preceded in death by spouse, Tracy R. Ackerman. Survived by daughters, Cynthia Sanderson, Shelley Adams, Vicki Hervert; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren as well as her beloved dog Fritz. Connie and Tracy raised their children in Rush, NY. They enjoyed their retirement years in Green Valley. Connie was active in her church, where she previously was a Stephen Minister. She played golf, enjoyed hiking and volunteered at the White Elephant. She lived a full life and will be truly missed. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE.
Published in the Arizona Daily Star from July 26 to July 29, 2019