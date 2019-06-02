HOWARD, Constance "Connie" aka Sister Frederica



At the age of 94 she passed away on May 5, 2019. While growing up in San Francisco, Constance had a calling to help others. She served as Sister Frederica with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet from 1946 to 1973. Constance received a Bachelor of Arts from Mount St. Mary's College and a Master of Science from The University of Arizona. Teaching became another calling throughout her life. She taught elementary to college level classes at various locations in California and Arizona. Constance enjoyed teaching at Salpointe High School and at Pio Decimo Center. When Pima Community College was formed, Constance became a founding faculty member. In 1994, Constance retired from Pima Community College and was bestowed the honor of Dean Emeritus of Community Services Continuing Education. Constance was very involved in the Tucson community along with her close friends, Esther and David Tang, Sr. She served on various non-profit boards including Pima Council on Aging and the Tucson Adult Literacy Council. She traveled extensively throughout the US, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Ireland. Constance established an English language program in Shantou, China. Constance was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Mary Moore Howard, as well as her siblings, Art, Mary, Fred, Audrey and Eddie. Constance always appreciated her nieces and friends who were family to her. We are thankful for the wonderful caregivers at Atria Campana del Rio, Starfish Care Homes, and to the Casa de La Luz staff. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 1946 East Lee Street, with a reception following the Mass. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel. Published in the Arizona Daily Star from June 2 to June 5, 2019